<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh's Film On A Rampage, Crosses 700 Crore Mark In India

Dhurandhar 2 is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office after a record-breaking start.

What's Happening

Per Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 41.55 crore across 18,456 shows with an overall occupancy of 32% on its second Friday.

With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 715.72 crore, while its worldwide gross stands at approximately Rs 1,128.99 crore.

The Hindi version continues to dominate the film's performance, contributing around Rs 37.50 crore to the day's earnings. The Telugu version added Rs 2.85 crore, while the Tamil market has remained relatively weak, with limited audience traction.

In the Telugu market, Dhurandhar: The Revenge had around 1,328 shows, surpassing Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which had 1,129 shows.

However, the latter has struggled at the box office, earning just Rs 1.10 crore on its ninth day with an occupancy of about 22%.

Background

The film, headlined by Ranveer Singh, has already secured its place as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema by crossing the Rs 1,100 crore mark globally.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Sara Arjun.

The film had opened to historic numbers, earning Rs 761 crore worldwide within its first four days. It sustained strong weekday collections, earning Rs 64 crore on Monday, Rs 58 crore on Tuesday, Rs 49 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 53 crore on Thursday in India.

It also created history by becoming the first Indian film to cross Rs 100 crore in a single day in one language.

Set in Karachi's Lyari neighbourhood, the story follows Hamza Ali Mazari's rise in the underworld, while tracing his past as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a young man who evolves into a covert operative.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar and was released on March 19 in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.