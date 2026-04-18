<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 30: Ranveer Singh Film Records Its Lowest Earnings Since Release

Aditya Dhar's latest spy thriller, Dhurandhar 2, headlined by Ranveer Singh along with R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, continues its remarkable box office run, though signs of a slowdown have begun to emerge in its fifth week.

What's Happening

According to the latest figures from Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 2.70 crore on its 30th day, marking its lowest single-day collection since release.

Despite the dip, the film's overall performance remains historic, with total India gross collections reaching Rs 1,323.62 crore and the nett collection standing at Rs 1,105.82 crore.

Background

Dhurandhar 2 has already rewritten box office history by becoming the first Bollywood film to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark in India. Its weekly performance highlights its strong momentum in the initial phase: Rs 674.17 crore in week one, followed by Rs 263.65 crore in week two. The film added Rs 110.60 crore in its third week and Rs 54.21 crore in its fourth week.

The film's current slowdown coincides with the theatrical release of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla, which opened strongly and collected over Rs 13 crore on its first day, impacting the ongoing run of Dhurandhar 2.

Even with the recent dip, the sequel has surpassed the lifetime India collections of several major blockbusters, including RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, KGF: Chapter 2, Jawan, Pathaan, Stree 2 and Animal, cementing its position as one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema.

Released on March 19 with paid previews on March 18, the film arrived in Hindi as well as multiple South Indian languages, expanding its reach across markets.

The first installment followed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy infiltrating criminal networks in Lyari to dismantle a terror operation targeting India, while rising through the ranks of Pakistan's underworld. It was set against the backdrop of major geopolitical events such as the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel delves into the transformation of his character into Hamza Ali Mazari and takes the narrative forward, showing him navigating and controlling power structures in Lyari while continuing his mission to dismantle a cross-border terror network. The film also features a high-stakes confrontation between Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal.

Apart from the lead cast, Dhurandhar 2 also stars Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

Also Read: All The Box Office Records Broken By Dhurandhar 2 In A Month