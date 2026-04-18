All The Box Office Records Broken By <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> In A Month

Some films chase records. Some flirt with them. And then there are the rare few that walk into theatres and make the record books feel outdated within days. Dhurandhar 2 belongs firmly to that latter category.

Here's a detailed look at every major box office milestone the film has rewritten in its first month since release on March 19, with paid previews beginning March 18.

Highest Advance Booking Ever

The film also set a new benchmark in pre-release business. It sold around 925,000 tickets in advance across national cinema chains, surpassing the previous records held by several major releases.

A Thunderous Start With Record-Breaking Previews

Even before Day 1 officially began, Dhurandhar 2 had already made history. The film earned Rs 43 crore from paid previews, the highest ever recorded in India. Spread across thousands of shows, the advance response signalled something far bigger than a conventional blockbuster.

The Biggest Opening Day in Hindi Cinema

The film stormed into cinemas with a Day 1 collection of Rs 102.55 crore nett in India, setting a new benchmark for a Hindi film.

Out of this, the Hindi version alone contributed Rs 99.10 crore, making it the highest single-day opening ever for a Hindi-language release.

Including previews, its Day 1 total stood at Rs 145.55 crore domestically, placing it among the biggest starts in Indian cinema history.

Massive Worldwide Opening Day Numbers

On its first day itself, Dhurandhar 2 collected approximately Rs 236.63 crore worldwide, making it the second-biggest global opening for an Indian film at the time, just behind another major pan-India blockbuster.

A Record-Smashing Opening Weekend

Within its first weekend, the film accumulated a staggering Rs 674.17 crore nett in India. This became one of the highest opening weekend totals ever, driven largely by unprecedented occupancy in the Hindi belt.

Biggest First Week For A Bollywood Film

By the end of its first week, Dhurandhar 2 had collected around Rs 745 crore in India, marking the highest first-week gross ever for a Bollywood film.

Its Hindi net alone in the first week crossed Rs 546 crore.

Dominating Week-On-Week Trends

Even after a massive start, the film sustained momentum. Its third-week collection stood among the highest ever for a Hindi film, outperforming several previous blockbusters at a similar stage.

Fastest Hindi Film To Cross Rs 500 Crore Mark

Speed became one of Dhurandhar 2's defining traits. It crossed Rs 500 crore in Hindi in just 6 days, a feat no other Hindi film had achieved before.

Fastest Hindi Film To Cross Rs 800 Crore Mark

The film then raced past Rs 800 crore in India within 11 days, beating previous benchmarks set by major blockbusters.

First Hindi Film To Cross Rs 1,000 Crore Mark In India

By Day 18, Dhurandhar 2 had officially crossed Rs 1,000 crore nett at the Indian box office, becoming the first Hindi film ever to achieve this milestone.

Fastest Sequel To Outperform Its Predecessor

The film overtook the lifetime collection of its predecessor, Dhurandhar (Rs 840 crore netT), in just 11 days. This made it one of the fastest sequels to surpass an already massive original.

Entry Into The Rs 1,000 Crore Global Club in Record Time

Globally, the film crossed Rs 1,000 crore within its first week, making it one of the fastest Indian films to enter the elite club. It achieved this milestone in roughly 7 days, placing it among the quickest ever.

Record-Breaking Overseas Performance

Internationally, the film delivered historic numbers. It surpassed long-standing benchmarks in North America and recorded one of the highest overseas totals in its opening phase, crossing Rs 260 crore early in its run.

By the end of the month, overseas collections had climbed beyond Rs 400 crore.

Highest-Grossing Indian Film Excluding Select Markets

One of its more unique achievements came in global distribution. Dhurandhar 2 emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film excluding the Gulf and China markets, crossing Rs 1,700 crore worldwide within weeks.

The Highest-Grossing Hindi Film Ever

Dhurandhar 2 became the highest-grossing Hindi film in India. By the end of its first month, its India nett stood at over Rs 1,100 crore, with the Hindi version contributing the lion's share.

A Global Giant Nearing All-Time Greats

By Day 30, the film's worldwide gross had reached approximately Rs 1,700 crore plus, placing it among the top three highest-grossing Indian films of all time and within striking distance of long-standing records.