<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh Film Beats <i>Pushpa 2</i>, All Set To Become Highest Grossing Indian Film In US

Dhurandhar 2 powers ahead on Day 10, delivering another strong showing at the box office.

What's Happening

Per Sacnilk, the film pulled in Rs 62.85 crore nett on its second Saturday across 18,820 screens, with an overall occupancy of 44.8%.

This pushes its India nett total to Rs 778.77 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 1,226.44 crore.

The Hindi version led with about Rs 58 crore net in India, followed by Rs 3 crore from Telugu. Tamil markets saw lower numbers.

This second Saturday marks the highest ever for a Hindi film, topping Pushpa 2's Hindi version at Rs 46 crore.

Hindi occupancy hit 53.87% overall: 35.23% mornings, 58.00% afternoons, 60.15% evenings, and 62.08% nights.

Overseas, it earned $19.3 million, ranking as the third-highest-grossing Indian film in the US.

Sunday projections suggest it will overtake Baahubali 2's $20.2 million to claim the top spot.

India gross collection stands at Rs 930.44 crore.

Background

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action hit features Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Sara Arjun.

The film had opened to historic numbers, earning Rs 761 crore worldwide within its first four days. It sustained strong weekday collections, earning Rs 64 crore on Monday, Rs 58 crore on Tuesday, Rs 49 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 53 crore on Thursday in India.

It also created history by becoming the first Indian film to cross Rs 100 crore in a single day in one language.

Set in Karachi's Lyari neighbourhood, the story follows Hamza Ali Mazari's rise in the underworld, while tracing his past as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a young man who evolves into a covert operative.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar and was released on March 19 in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.