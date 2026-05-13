Watch: Diljit Dosanjh Surprises Fans With Mid-Concert Gender Reveal In Chicago

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh created a heartwarming moment during his recent Chicago concert after helping an expecting couple reveal the gender of their baby in front of a packed arena.

Diljit Dosanjh Does Gender Reveal

What began as a regular stop on his ongoing Aura Tour 2026 soon turned into a memorable celebration for one family.

The special moment unfolded during Diljit's performance at Allstate Arena, where he noticed a fan holding up a sign with an unusual request - asking him to announce their baby's gender.

Pausing the show for a few moments, Diljit opened the note and shared the news with the audience. With a smile, he said, "Mubarak ho, tuhade ghar Lakshmi aa rahi hai. Congratulations, it's a girl."

The singer also blessed the couple and wished them all the best as they prepare to welcome their little one.

Soon after the announcement, cameras focused on the couple, who immediately celebrated the joyful news as the crowd around them cheered loudly. The mother-to-be was seen carrying another child, while her partner proudly held a poster that read, "Diljit reveal baby."

The sweet exchange quickly went viral online, with fans praising Diljit for making the couple's big moment even more special.