Watch: Amid <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Wave, Rakesh Bedi Walks The Ramp With Rakesh Roshan

Ever since the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Rakesh Bedi has been enjoying a fresh wave of popularity and appreciation from fans. He portrayed the role of politician Jameel Jamali in the film. On Sunday, the veteran actor participated in the Beti Charity Walk 2026 in Mumbai. Organised by Anu Ranjan, the Beti movement is a long-standing initiative dedicated to supporting survivors of atrocities against women and providing education to thousands of girls.

Rakesh Bedi walked the ramp with filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. He wore a polka-dotted shirt and matching black pants with a light beige vest. Rakesh, on the other hand, opted for a light pink single-breasted blazer and black trousers. The duo casually walked to the end of the ramp and then quickly struck a few poses. After shaking hands with each other, they walked back towards the end of the stage.

Earlier, Rakesh Bedi reacted to Dhurandhar: The Revenge's unprecedented success in an interview with NDTV. The actor said, "The expectations were already on the cards, and now they are out. Everybody is talking about the film very highly. So many shows are going on round the clock now."

He added, "This is a mad frenzy which is going on. I've never seen something like this in my career at least. Many people have not seen this kind of a frenzy, madness, and euphoria for a film."

The 71-year-old actor further shared his experience of working with Ranveer Singh. "Stardom of any star is an outside phenomenon. It's outside the realm of the shooting arena. When you're on set, you are in character. It doesn't matter if you are a bigger star or a smaller one. Everybody has to be on the same page and everybody has to give respect to each other. Only then the magic happens. If a star brings his stardom into the shoot arena and there is some kind of stupid ego, the whole scene falls flat," he said.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge also features R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor in key roles. The film is produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios.