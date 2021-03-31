Dharmendra's Grandson Rajveer Deol To Make His Bollywood Debut. Details Here

Dharmendra shared this image of Rajveer Deol. (courtesy: aapkadharam)

Highlights "I request you all to shower the same love," tweeted Dharmendra

The film will be Avnish Barjatya's directorial debut

Rajshri Productions will back the project

Dharmendra's grandson Rajveer Deol is all set or make his big Bollywood debut. The Bollywood veteran announced the news in his latest tweet on Wednesday morning. Rajveer, who is the son of actor Sunny Deol, will step into the film industry with a film which will be backed by Rajshri Productions. Dharmendra, in his tweet, asked his fans to "shower the same love and affection" that he and his sons Bobby and Sunny have received over the years. He tweeted, "Introducing my grandson Rajveer Deol to the world of cinema along with Avnish Barjatya's directorial debut. I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and God bless."

Read Dharmendra's tweet here:

Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with #Avnishbarjatya directorial debut. I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless#Rajshrifilms#barjatyas#Deols#RajveerDeolpic.twitter.com/59Yi21t8pR — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 31, 2021

Meanwhile, the official Instagram page of Rajshri Productions also announced Rajveer Deol's association with the project and wrote: "Rajshri Productions proudly announces the collaboration of Rajveer Deol and Avnish Barjatya in a coming-of-age love story. A beautiful journey awaits ahead."

See the post here:

A few years ago, Rajveer's brother Karan Deol made his Bollywood debut with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which was directed by their father Sunny Deol and produced by Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd and Zee Studios. The film also featured Sahher Bambba. Karan Deol will next be seen in Apne 2, alongside his grandfather Dharmendra, his father Sunny Deol, and uncle Bobby Deol. The film is the second installment of the 2007 release tiled Apne, which also featured Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif and Kirron Kher besides members of the Deol family.