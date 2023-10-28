'Dade-Pote Di Yaari,' Dharmendra Writes Sharing Pic With Grandson Rajveer Deol

Dharmendra with Rajveer Deol. (courtesy: aapkadharam)

Veteran actor Dharmendra has shared a happy picture with his grandson Rajveer Deol. In the priceless click, posted on on X (formerly Twitter), Dharmendra can be seen hugging Rajveer. Along with the picture, Dharmendra added a note in Punjabi that talked about the great bond they share. He wrote, “Dade Pote di yaari …. har yaari ton bhari...ban ja yaar ton Dade da… naal Dade pa le yaari…(It roughly translates to "The friendship between grandfather and grandson is deeper than any friendship and bond in this world".)” Rajveer Deol made his Bollywood debut in Dono opposite Paloma Dhillon, daughter of veteran actress Poonam Dhillon.

Dade Pote di yaari …. har yaari ton bhari….ban ja yaar ton Dade da… naal Dade pa le yaari……???? pic.twitter.com/JGbAUMjZYI — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) October 28, 2023

Rajveer Deol's romantic drama Dono hit the theatres on October 5. The film also marks the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish Barjatya and Paloma Dhillon. The movie revolves around modern relationships in the backdrop of a destination wedding.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Dono a 1.5-star rating. He said, “Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon aren't short of enthusiasm but have some way to go before they can be regarded as finished articles. It falls between two stools never to get back on its two wobbly feet. They aren't exactly out of their depths in this shallow affair but nor are they on a red-hot streak in a lukewarm film. But nothing they bring to the table is enough to help the film snap out of its unevenness.”

Ahead of the release of his debut movie, Rajveer Deol, in his conversation with India Today, claimed that he isn't trying to be his dad (Sunny Deol), dada (Dharmendra), and chachas (Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol). He said, “The one thing that relaxed me was that I should not try to be my dad or my dada or chachas. Having an individual stamp on this industry takes its time, but I shouldn't be pressured by all the greats that have come from my family.”

Rajveer added, “The one thing I have picked up on is that it is the best thing to leave your work at the door. When you are home, carrying work home, it results in a longer day than it should be.”