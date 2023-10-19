Sunny Deol Cuts Birthday Cake With Sons Karan And Rajveer - See Pics

Sunny Deol celebrates 66th birthday with sons Karan and Rajveer Deol.

A very happy birthday to legendary actor Sunny Deol. The Gadar 2 star rang in his 66th birthday on Thursday in the presence of his sons Karan and Rajveer Deol, who were spotted by his side as the actor participated in a cake-cutting ceremony, surrounded by his fans and well-wishers. In a couple of pics, Sunny Deol can be spotted in a white shirt and a green fedora hat, doing Bhangra before cutting the cake. The actor is joined by his sons Karan and Rajveer, who can be seen feeding cake to their dad. In another set of pictures, the Damini star can also be spotted embracing his sons and planting a kiss on their cheeks.

Take a look at some of the pictures from the ceremony:

Earlier in the day, his sons Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol wished the actor in the most special way. "Happiest Birthday Dad! Your talent and love inspire me every day. May this year be filled with even more success and happiness," Karan wrote. While, Rajveer's birthday wish for Sunny read, "Happy Birthday Dad. May your birthday be as amazing and incredible as you are. Love you."

Take a look at the two posts:

Besides his sons, Sunny Deol's younger sibling Bobby Deol also wished his brother on social media via some precious pictures. In the post shared by Bobby, the Deol brothers can be seen dancing like no one is watching. The third shot features Bobby and Sunny Deol hugging. "Love you Bhaiya! Happy Birthday," Bobby Deol captioned the post.

Bobby Deol shared these images:

On the work front, Sunny Deol started the year with a bang. He featured in Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reprised their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively. The film emerged as a big hit at the box office. He will next be seen in a film that will be produced by Aamir Khan.