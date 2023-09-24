Dharmendra's Thank You Note For Son Sunny Deol: 'I Really Enjoyed This Trip With You'

Dharmendra with Sunny Deol. (courtesy: aapkadharam)

Sunny Deol and Dharmendra are pure goals. The father-son duo have been treating their fans to glimpses from their US trip. From relishing pizza to enjoying time with friends, their holiday album screams fun from a mile and a half away. Now, Dharmendra has thanked his son for the memorable trip. The veteran star has shared a video message on Instagram featuring himself and Sunny Deol. The clip opens with Dharmendra and Sunny Deol sitting at a table. The veteran actor says, “Thank you, Sunny [Deol], (kisses his hands) love you bete! I really enjoyed this trip with you. Take care and happy days are there. Love You.” In no time, the Deol family flooded the comments section with red heart emoticons. Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol commented, “Love you Bade Papa.” Dharmendra's younger son, actor Bobby Deol, dropped red hearts under the post. Sunny Deol's Border co-star Suniel Shetty followed suit. Sharing the video, Dharmendra said, “Friends, ji jaan se pyaar duaen khush raho sehatmand raho.”

Before this, Sunny Deol had shared a picture of him enjoying pizza with his superstar dad, Dharmendra. Along with the photo, the actor wrote, “Papa and I enjoying a pizza peacefully.” Replying to the post, Bobby Deol dropped a bunch of red hearts. Their half-sister, actress Esha Deol, picked a black heart and evil eye for her comment. For context, Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954 at the age of 19 before he joined films. The couple welcomed four children together – Sunny, Bobby Vijeeta and Ajeeta. Dharmendra married his co-star Hema Malini in 1980. They have two daughters – Esha and Ahana.

As soon as Sunny Deol and Dharmendra jetted off to the US, many reports claimed that the actor had taken his father for special medical treatment. Later, the reports were dismissed by Sunny Deol's spokesperson. In conversation with the Indian Express, Sunny Deol's spokesperson said, “Sunny paaji has gone for a family holiday to the US with Dharam ji and his mother. Dharam ji is hale and hearty, and there is nothing to worry. Sunny paaji is a little bugged reading reports about his father's health because they have gone to enjoy a holiday together.”

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that both Sunny Deol and Dharmendra are basking in the success of their recent releases Gadar 2 and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, respectively.