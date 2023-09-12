The Truth About Sunny Deol Taking Dharmendra To USA, Reportedly For Treatment

Sunny and Dharmendra. (Courtesy: Dharmendra)

Several media reports claimed that Sunny Deol took his father Dharmendra to the U.S for special medical treatment. However, Sunny Deol's spokesperson dismissed those reports and he told The Indian Express that Sunny took his parents to the U.S for a holiday. As quoted by The Indian Express, Sunny Deol's spokesperson said, "Sunny paaji has gone for a family holiday to the US with Dharam ji and his mother. Dharam ji is hale and hearty, and there is nothing to worry. Sunny paaji is a little bugged reading reports about his father's health because they have gone to enjoy a holiday together."

The Deol family has been in the limelight since the beginning of the year. On Sunny Deol's son Karan's wedding, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur made an appearance together. Several pictures of them together were doing the rounds on the Internet back then. A page dedicated to Bollywood shared a picture of Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur in which Dharmendra holds what appears to be a glass of champagne in his hand. The caption of the picture read, "Dharmendra with wife Prakash Kaur at their grandson's wedding. They have been married since 1954 when Dharmendra was 19. They've been married for nearly 70 years now... they've 4 children together..."

A few days back, Sunny Deol shared an adorable picture on Prakash Kaur's birthday. Sunny wrote a simple caption, "Mama happy birthday love you" and dropped a string of heart emojis."

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has emerged as the second highest grossing Hindi film. The movie has a blockbuster run at the box office. At one of the success parties of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan made an appearance together almost after the two decades.