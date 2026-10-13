Dharma Productions Set To Explore New Territory With 2 Big-Budget Creature Films: Report

Karan Johar is all set to expand Dharma Productions' theatrical slate with two ambitious projects. The production house is reportedly planning a large-scale mythological creature feature and a high concept creature comedy.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Dharma Productions is set to commence shooting for both the films towards the end of 2026. Sources quoted by the publication stated, “Karan Johar is diversifying the genres for his banner, Dharma Productions. He is set to take the two films on floors by December 2026. One of them is touted to be a huge creature feature with mythological undertones, and the other is a high-concept creature comedy.”

The report further stated that both the films will be announced with a proper video unit on the big screen with Ramayana on Diwali 2026. Although the details of the casting for both the films are kept under wraps, the report stated one of the two films will be helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sandeep Modi. “It's an ambitious feature film, and the studio is placing big bets on the plot,” the report said. Sandeep Modi is best known for projects like Aarya and Night Manager.

Dharma Productions has been expanding beyond its familiar romantic dramas and family entertainers, with projects such as Kao, Radha Krishna, and Gadadhari Bheem also being part of its upcoming slate. Now with the two creature-based films, the production house is showcasing its interest in high-concept storytelling and large-scale theatrical spectacle.

Meanwhile, the banner is preparing for the release of Udta Teer. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, the film follows an amnesiac Pakistani spy who wakes up with memory loss and mistakenly believes he is a patriotic Indian counter-terrorism officer. Directed by Aakash Kaushik, the film will hit the theatres on October 23.

Among other projects, Dharma Productions also has Kuku Ki Kundali, Nagzilla, and Lag Ja Gale lined up for a 2027 release.

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