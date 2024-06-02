On Ilaiyaraaja's Birthday, Dhanush Treats Fans To A New Poster From His Biopic

Dhanush shared this image. (courtesy: Dhanush)

For all the Dhanush fans out there, we have amazing news. On Sunday, the actor shared a new poster of his upcoming film Ilaiyaraaja on X (formerly Twitter). The project is based on the life of the legendary musician Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja. The poster was shared to mark Ilaiyaraaja's birthday. It also features the text, “Happy Birthday, Maestro.” In the animated poster, the protagonist is looking at a sea of fans with his back facing the camera. We can also spot a harmonium and drums. We can also see some red flags and drums on the stage. Ilaiyaraaja turns 81 today.

In the caption, Dhanush tagged the icon and wrote, “Happy birthday to the one and only Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja sir.”

The legendary musician and composer Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja has a career spanning over 50 years, with more than 7,000 songs composed by him. He has also received the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for his contributions to the industry.

Veteran Kamal Haasan has also wished Ilaiyaraaja through a special post. He shared two pictures on X (formerly Twitter) - one with Ilaiyaraaja and another with ace director Mani Ratnam. FYI: Both of them share their birthdays. In the caption, he wrote (English translation), “Double happiness is a strange phrase in Tamil. Can happiness be measured? But today is like an example for me. This is a happy moment as today is the birthday of the elder brother among the three brothers and the birthday of the younger brother.”

"My beloved brother Ilayaraja will tell the story in music; Anbuth Thambi Maniratnam who adds a touch of charm to screenwriting... I wish you both a happy birthday. May the legacy of our trio continue forever,” Kamal Haasan added.

Dhanush's Ilaiyaraaja will be jointly produced by Sriram Bakthisaran, CK Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Ilamparithy Gajendran and Saurabh Mishra. The Arun Matheswaran directorial will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.