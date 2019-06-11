Dhanush On Co-Starring With Rajinikanth In A Film: 'Hope It Happens One Day'

Dhanush with his father-in-law Rajinikanth. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Actor Dhanush has produced a film featuring his superstar father-in-law Rajinikanth but he hasn't co-starred in a film with him yet. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the Raanjhanaa actor said that he hopes to co-star in a film with Rajinikanth. "I hope it happens someday but so many things have to fall in place for that. Rajinikanth is unbelievable, no one can pull off what he does," he was quoted as saying. Dhanush produced Rajinikanth's Kaala, which released last year. Dhanush is married to Aishwaryaa, the elder of Latha and Rajinikanth's two daughters. Dhanush has also worked with Aishwaryaa's younger sister Soundarya in Velaiilla Pattadhari 2, which she directed.

When Mumbai Mirror asked Dhanush what dinner table conversations are like in a family of actors, the Maari star replied: "We interact like any other family and since we're in the same profession, discuss work sometimes."

Dhanush is currently awaiting the release of his international project The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir in India. The film has already toured the Cannes Film Festival. Recently, during the promotion of the Ken Scott-directed film, Dhanush also revealed that he has signed his next Bollywood film with Aanand L Rai, who also directed him in his Bollywood debut film Raanjhanaa. "I'll be teaming up with Aanand L Rai some time. I will be doing a Hindi film, it'll be announced soon," Dhanush told media persons, reported news agency PTI.

Speaking about the types of roles he wants to explore, Dhanush told Mumbai Mirror: "I want to play a villain who's the hero (central character) of the film."

On the work front Rajinikanth was last seen in Petta and he's currently filming Darbar.

(With inputs from PTI)