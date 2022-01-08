SIR: Dhanush Teases Fans With A Glimpse Of His New Film

Dhanush shared this image. (courtesy: dhanushkraja)

Shooting for Dhanush's next film, SIR, has finally begun. Giving us a glimpse of such new beginnings, the actor shared photos on his Twitter account. The bilingual film is being shot as Sir in Telugu and Vaathi in Tamil. The pics seem to be from the shoot set. While Dhanush turns his back to the camera, there's a lot that we can gather from this image. We see him dressed in tailored pants and a shirt with sleeves folded up to his biceps. The actor looks away from the lens towards a blurry crowd at a distance. The poster reads, "Filming begins" along with the name of the film in different languages. Sharing the moments, Dhanush wrote, "With a lot of passion, heart and faith… Vaathi/ Sir shooting in progress." He also added emojis of a red heart and joined hands in the caption.

With lot of passion , heart and faith … #vaathi#sir shooting in progress ???????? pic.twitter.com/lZUhQkPTGy — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 7, 2022

Sir was officially announced earlier this month at an event in Hyderabad. The Venky Atluri directorial is being produced by Sithara Entertainments. The production house shared photos of the film's inaugural pooja ceremony on Twitter. The photos showed Dhanush taking part in the ceremonies alongside co-star Samyuktha Menon. The makers captioned the images, "An Auspicious start to an Ambitious Journey of a common man. Vaathi / Sir took off today with a pooja. Regular shoot from 5th Jan."

Sithara Entertainment revealed the title of the film and the names of its crew in a dramatic video. The title-reveal video evoked the sense of a period drama. "An ambitious and heartwarming journey of a common man," the caption read.

The storyline of Sir, which is a social drama, features a young man at the centre of many struggles against the education mafia. The protagonist, played by Dhanush, will fight against the privatisation of education in the film.

Sir will be Dhanush's debut in the Telugu film industry. The actor is currently basking in the praise of his performance in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, where he co-starred with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. In the line-up, Dhanush has Karthick Naren's Tamil action thriller Maaran, his director-brother Selvaraghavan's Naane Varuven and the action drama Thiruchitrambalam. He is also set to make his Hollywood debut with Anthony and Joe Russo's The Gray Man.