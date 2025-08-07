Donald Trump 'Applies' For Bihar Residence Certificate, Officials File FIR

An online application seeking a residence certificate in the name of US President Donald Trump has surfaced in Bihar's Samastipur district. Officials flagged the attempt as fraud and have lodged an FIR to trace the person behind the hoax.

The fake application, filed on July 29, attempted to pass off Donald Trump as a resident of Hasanpur village in Mohiuddinnagar, Samastipur. The applicant even listed Frederick Christ Trump and Mary Anne MacLeod, the actual names of Trump's parents, in the form. The request was filed under Application No. BRCCO/2025/17989735.

The form also included a photograph of Trump, a fake Aadhaar number, and a falsified address, "Village Hasanpur, Ward No. 13, Post Bakarpur, Police Station Mohiuddinnagar, District Samastipur."

Officials identified the forgery during verification and rejected the application on August 4.

"An attempt was made to create a residence certificate in the name of Donald Trump," Samastipur ADM Brajesh Kumar told news Agency ANI. "The investigation revealed that the card was being made through tampering. Information regarding this has been given to the cyber cell. An FIR will be lodged, and necessary action will be taken."

The matter has now been handed over to the cyber cell, and an FIR has been lodged to trace and book the prankster behind the fraudulent submission.

This is the fourth such incident reported in Bihar since the Election Commission launched the statewide electoral roll revision on June 24. Voters were asked to submit fresh documents by July 25, with Aadhaar, voter ID, and ration cards initially excluded until the Supreme Court intervened.

During door-to-door verification, over 35.69 lakh voters were flagged as "untraceable," including 12.56 lakh dead, 17.37 lakh migrated, 5.76 lakh duplicates, and around 11,000 suspected illegal immigrants.

On August 1, the EC published draft rolls for all 90,712 polling booths across 243 constituencies, removing approximately 65.6 lakh names and listing 7.24 crore electors in the updated draft.

The Supreme Court has demanded an explanation of the 65 lakh voters that were removed.

Earlier, in rural Patna and Nawada, applications were filed in the names of two dogs - Dog Babu and Dogesh Babu. In East Champaran, officials received a request for a residence certificate in the name of 'Sonalika Tractor', accompanied by a photograph of a Bhojpuri actress.

Applications have also been filed in the names of a crow, Ram-Sita, and other fictional or non-human entities.