'He Looks Beautiful': Zelensky's 'Very Stylish' Jacket Gets Nod From Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traded his usual military fatigues for a formal black suit as he met US President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday.

During their lunch in the Cabinet Room, Trump praised the Ukrainian leader's outfit, joking, "I think he looks beautiful in this jacket, yes, beautiful, I hope people notice. It's good, it's actually very stylish, I like it."

This fashion shift is a notable change from Zelensky's usual style, who has largely stuck to military-inspired outfits since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Not The First Time Zelensky 'Suited-Up' For Trump

This isn't the first time Zelensky has adjusted his appearance for meetings with Trump. In August, when the two leaders met alongside European officials, he wore a black formal jacket, shirt, and trousers instead of his usual army greens and got a nod of approval from the US President.

"You look fabulous in that suit," conservative reporter Brian Glenn told Zelensky, the same journalist who had earlier criticised him for his attire during a February visit to the Oval Office. "I said the same thing," Trump said, reminding Zelensky, "That's the one who attacked you last time."

"I remember that," Zelensky replied.

Their first meeting after Trump assumed office in February was far less cordial. Zelensky's black long-sleeved polo and military-style trousers irked Trump and some other officials, who saw it as a sign of disrespect toward the White House.

Trump even sarcastically said that Zelensky was "all dressed up today" as soon as he saw the Ukrainian leader.

At the time, Glenn had asked the Ukrainian president, "Why don't you wear a suit? You're in the highest office in this country, and you refuse to wear one. Do you even own a suit? Many Americans feel you're not respecting the dignity of this office."

Zelensky responded that he had vowed to wear his military clothes until peace returned to Ukraine.

The Black Jacket That Keeps Making Cameos

Zelensky's black jacket, designed by Kyiv-based Viktor Anisimov, first appeared in April at the funeral of Pope Francis, attended with First Lady Olena Zelenska. The same look has reappeared during meetings with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in June and again at the NATO summit in The Hague.

The meeting between Trump and Zelensky comes just a day after the US President held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war.