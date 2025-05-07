<i>Bhool Chuk Maaf</i>: Dhanashree Verma Shares BTS Pics With Rajkummar Rao From Their Song <i>Ting Ling Sajna</i>

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The new song "Ting Ling Sajna" from *Bhool Chuk Maaf* was released. Dhanashree Verma stars in the music video, showcasing her dance skills. Dhanashree recently finalized her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

The makers of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's Bhool Chuk Maaf dropped a new song from the album on Wednesday. Titled Ting Ling Sajna, the music video featured Dhanashree Verma grooving to the peppy beats of the song with Rajkummar.

Following its release, the track quickly went viral on social media.

Now, Dhanashree has shared a string of BTS pictures from the set on Instagram. The image featured the diva dressed in a red sequinned sleeveless blouse paired with a high-slit skirt. Rajkummar wore a peach shirt with a denim jacket and jeans.

In the caption, Dhanashree wrote, “Are you coming for Ranjan's bachelor party at your nearby theatres on 9th of May? Cuz we got the moves, pure energy and the charm."

Reacting to the post, Aparshakti Khurana wrote, "Dhanaaaaaa top stuff."

Ting Ling Sajna has been sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics were penned by Irshad Kamil. It is the fourth single from the film.

Directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf is backed by Dinesh Vijan in association with Amazon MGM Studios. It will be released in cinemas on May 9.

Coming back to Dhanashree Verma, the choreographer has been featured in other music videos such as Kamsin Kali from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, Balle Ni Balle with Aparshakti Khurana and Jyoti Nooran's Dekha Ji Dekha Maine.

Recently, Dhanashree was also in the news for her divorce from Indian cricketer, Yuzvendra Chahal. The two got married in 2020 and were granted a divorce on March 20, with Yuzvendra agreeing to pay Rs 4.75 crore in alimony to his ex-wife.

The two had been living separately for the last 18 months before the divorce was finalised.