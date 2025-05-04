OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (May 5-May 11): Bhool Chuk Maaf, The Royals And More

Get ready for a thrilling week full of new entertainment content! Whether you are a binge-watcher, a movie buff, a theatre enthusiast or a web series lover, there is something for everyone.

If you are still unsure about what to watch this week, here is a rundown of the most anticipated movies and shows making their debut in theatres and on your OTT screens.

Bhool Chuk Maaf (May 9) - Theatres

Set in Varanasi, Bhool Chuk Maaf follows Ranjan, played by Rajkummar Rao, who gets trapped in a time loop just before his wedding to Titli, played by Wamiqa Gabbi. He repeatedly wakes up on the day of his Haldi ceremony, trying to break free from the loop. The film explores themes of love, fate and redemption as Ranjan navigates his predicament.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 (May 9) - Theatres

The film tells the story of Veera Mallu, the first Indian to orchestrate a revolt against the Mughal empire. Pawan Kalyan plays the titular role. Anupam Kher, Nora Fatehi, Nargis Fakhri and Bobby Deol are also part of the project.

Shadow Force (May 9) - Theatres

The film revolves around an estranged couple with a bounty on their heads. They must go on the run with their son to avoid their former employer and a unit of shadow ops that has been sent to kill them.

Spring of Youth (May 6) - Viki

The K-drama narrates the story of Sa Gye, a member of a K-pop group, who is suddenly ousted from his band. With his career in shambles, he enrolls at Hanju University, where he meets his new friends and starts a life away from the limelight.

The Devil's Plan Season 2 (May 6) - Netflix

The new season brings a mix of returning and new contestants to face off in mind-bending games of wit and strategy to determine who's the brainiest of them all.

Blood of Zeus Season 3 (May 8) - Netflix

The final season of the Netflix animated series revolves around Heron and the gods, who face their most dangerous adversaries yet. The gods must work together to restore order, all while facing the wrath of Hera and the growing power of the Titans.

Forever (May 8) - Netflix

Inspired by Brock Akil's 1975 novel, Forever follows the epic love story of two Black teens, Keisha and Justin, as they navigate first love and intimacy amidst social and parental pressures.

Good Bad Ugly (May 8) - Netflix

Headlined by South superstar Ajith Kumar, the film follows a former gangster who is forced to go back to his notorious ways after his son is kidnapped. The cast also includes Arjun Das, Trisha Krishnan, Shine Tom Chacko and Rahul Dev in key roles.

The Royals (May 9) - Netflix

The web series features Bhumi Pednekar as Sophia Shekhar, a modern CEO, and Ishaan Khatter as Prince Aviraaj Singh. The plot explores the clash between their worlds, showcasing themes of love, personal growth and the challenges of reconciling traditional royalty with modern life.

Gram Chikitsalay (May 9) - Prime Video

Starring Amol Parashar, the series follows the story of Dr Prabhat, a city doctor who takes on the challenge of reviving a neglected Primary Health Centre in the rural village of Bhathkandi.