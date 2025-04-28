After Watching <i>Phule</i>, Rajkummar Rao's Shout Out To Patralekhaa, "I'm A Very Proud Husband"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Rajkummar Rao commended his wife Patralekhaa on Instagram. He praised her performance in the film Phule, calling it inspiring. Rao highlighted Patralekhaa's talent across multiple projects.

Rajkummar Rao is not just a green flag — he is a whole green forest. Need proof? Just head straight to his Instagram handle.

The actor recently shared a heartfelt appreciation post for his wife, actress Patralekhaa, after watching her performance in her latest film Phule. And honestly, it is the cutest thing you will read today.

Rajkummar wrote, “Patralekhaa words can't describe my feelings after watching your performance in #Phule. I'm so inspired seeing you playing Savitribai Phule ji which is such a tough part to portray..”

He went on to gush about how Patralekhaa has blown him away time and again with her performances. “You are such a pure artist and I have seen that in #Citylights, #IC814 and #Phule and many more,” he added.

Sharing an awww-worthy memory, the actor recalled, “I remember calling you after watching your phone scene in #IC814 and asking you how did you do this magic because I know for a fact that so many of our working actors today won't be able to do it with this much purity and truth including me.”

The proud husband also shared how the audience clapped during one of Patralekhaa's scenes in Phule.

“Many moments in Phule were pure gold as an artist. The way people clapped in theatres after you slap that guy in Phule was such a joy to witness. You are truly gifted and don't let anyone ever tell you otherwise. Your grit and resilience have inspired me so much. In such a cut throat industry, you my love, have always stood your grounds and kept working silently and kept pushing your boundaries. You have done everything on your own without any support from anyone,” Rajkummar wrote.

He wrapped up his note with the sweetest line: “I've seen you working so hard for last so many years and it's your moment now. I'm a very proud husband.”

Responding to the post, Patralekhaa wrote, “I love you Raj. Thank you for everything.”

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married in November 2021. The couple have shared screen space in City Lights and Samjhana.

Coming back to Patralekhaa's latest release, Phule has been directed by Anant Mahadevan. The film, released on April 25, features Pratik Gandhi as the male lead.