Dhadak: Yes, That's Janhvi Kapoor And Cousin Shanaya In Epic Throwback Photo. Seen Yet?

Janhvi and Shanaya in an old picture shared by Maheep Kapoor (Image courtesy: maheepkapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor's family watched her debut film Dhadakon Saturday and they couldn't be more proud of her. Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Sonam, Rhea, Khushi, Shanaya and others had joined Janhvi and her co-star Ishaan Khatter at the film's special screening in Mumbai. Her aunt Maheep Kapoor shared Dhadak's review with a series of throwback pictures, featuring Janhvi and Shanaya. "What an amazing debut, Janhvi. Such a mature performance. Loved Dhadak," she wrote. Janhvi and Shanaya look adorable in their childhood pictures and it has definitely made our day. "Love you," commented Janhvi while her brother-in-law Anand Ahuja (Sonam's husband) posted clapping hands emoticons.



Here are the pictures Maheep posted.





"Saw Dhadak last night and all I have to say is Janhvi and Ishaan both are already stars! Their innocence and love will steal your hearts for sure! Loved it," tweeted Anil Kapoor.

Saw #Dhadak last night and all I have to say is #JanhviKapoor & @imIshaanKhatter both are already stars! Their innocence & love will steal your hearts for sure! Loved it!@DharmaMovies@karanjohar@ShashankKhaitan@ZeeStudios_ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 15, 2018



Sanjay Kapoor also shared his verdict with pictures from last night.



Janhvi is Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi's daughter.Dhadak is her debut film. Of the support she got from Sridevi while filming Dhadak, Janhvi told news agency IANS, "She supported me a lot but I think both of us were clear that she wanted this to be my own journey. I remember reading lines with her around. But she never said 'Do it like this or that'. She would always say, 'I want you to find this on your own, do it on your own'. "





, a remake of Marathi film, is directed by Shashank Khaitan. It releases on July 20.