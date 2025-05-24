What We Know About CBFC Clearing Siddhant Chaturvedi And Triptii Dimri-Led <i>Dhadak 2</i> After 16 Cuts

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Originally set for November 2024, its release was postponed to February 21, 2025 The Central Board of Film Certification has cleared Dhadak 2 after 16 cuts. Scenes of caste-based discrimination have been removed or modified for certifica

Dhadak 2 led by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri is a sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak, which had Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the lead. Dhadak 2 was announced in May 2024 via an announcement social media post shared by Karan Johar, the producer.

Dhadak 2 was originally scheduled to be released in November 2024 and was then postponed to February 21, 2025, none of which eventually happened.

Now, according to a report shared by The Hindu, Dhadak 2 has been cleared for release by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after 16 cuts. Scenes portraying caste-based discrimination like slurs and violence have been removed or modified. Dhadak 2 now has a U/A 16+ certification.

Some of the notable changes made, include a dialogue "3,000 years of backlog will not be cleared in just 70 years" changed to "The backlog of age-old discrimination will not be cleared in just 70 years."

Another modified dailogue was, "Nilesh ye kalam dekh rahe ho....Raaj kar rahe hain", which was modified to "Yeh chota sa dhakkan puri qalam ka thoda sa hissa hai aur baki ke hai hum phir bhi hamare sir per baithe hua hai kyu."

There is also a poem by Om Prakash Valmiki which might have also been altered or removed. The initial disclaimer which was for 20 seconds, has now been replaced with a 1 min 51 second version, that is also read out loud.

Another dialogue to be altered is "Savarnon ke sadak ... humein jala dete the", which now reads, "Na Sadke hamari thin a zameen hamari thin a paani hamar tha yaha tak ki zindagi bhi hamari nahi thi marne ki naubat aayi to shaher aagaya."

Further updates on Dhadak 2's revised release date are awaited.

