Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor Reacts To Mumbai Police Meme, Featuring Viral Dialogue

Mumbai Police chose a dialogue by Janhvi in Dhadak to express the 'emotional quotient of traffic signals'

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 23, 2018 15:08 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor Reacts To Mumbai Police Meme, Featuring Viral Dialogue

A still from Dhadak (courtesy YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Enjoyed it," wrote Janhvi Kapoor
  2. Mumbai Police posted about road safety using a dialogue from Dhadak
  3. Dhadak features Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter
After Janhvi Kapoor's dialogue from the trailer of upcoming film Dhadak became a viral Mumbai Police meme, the actress shared her reaction on her Instagram story. Janhvi shared the meme on her recent Instagram story and wrote: "Enjoyed it." Looks like the meme got a smile on Janhvi's face as well. Mumbai Police has a reputation for being very active on social media and coming up with witty one-liners to convey their messages to people. This time, they chose a dialogue from Dhadak, originally spoken by Janhvi, to measure the "emotional quotient of traffic signals." The post shared by the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police read: "Don't underestimate the emotional quotient of traffic signals! And their e-challan is anyways not too happy with your relationship. Traffic Signal Matters."

A grab from the trailer was used to display the meme, which showed a traffic light plastered on Janhvi's face. The dialogue is from the sequence where Janhvi is confronting Ishaan for not giving her attention. "Kya naatak kar raha hai, mujhe dekh kyu nahin raha," the traffic signal asks anyone who jumps red lights.
 
Check out Janhvi's reaction here:

 
janhvi instagram

Screenshot of Janhvi Kapoor's story on Instagram (courtesy Instagram)




The trailer of Dhadak, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, was released earlier this month. Fans went gaga over the actors' onscreen chemistry and the trailer currently has over 37 million views and counting.

Comments
Dhadak's title track has also been released earlier and the soulful track has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Ajay Gogavale while the lyrics courtesy goes to Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Dhadak marks Janhvi Kapoor's debut in Bollywood and is the Hindi adaptation of Marathi movie Sairat, which featured Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. The Hindi version is being directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film will hit theatres on July 20.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

janhvimumbai police meme

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................