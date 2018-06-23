Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor Reacts To Mumbai Police Meme, Featuring Viral Dialogue

A still from Dhadak (courtesy YouTube)

Don't underestimate the emotional quotient of traffic signals!! And their e-challan is anyways not too happy with your relationship #TrafficSignalMatterspic.twitter.com/FEEDOVYi6m — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 22, 2018

After Janhvi Kapoor's dialogue from the trailer of upcoming filmbecame a viral Mumbai Police meme, the actress shared her reaction on her Instagram story. Janhvi shared the meme on her recent Instagram story and wrote: "Enjoyed it." Looks like the meme got a smile on Janhvi's face as well. Mumbai Police has a reputation for being very active on social media and coming up with witty one-liners to convey their messages to people. This time, they chose a dialogue from, originally spoken by Janhvi, to measure the "emotional quotient of traffic signals." The post shared by the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police read: "Don't underestimate the emotional quotient of traffic signals! And their e-challan is anyways not too happy with your relationship. Traffic Signal Matters."A grab from the trailer was used to display the meme, which showed a traffic light plastered on Janhvi's face. The dialogue is from the sequence where Janhvi is confronting Ishaan for not giving her attention. "," the traffic signal asks anyone who jumps red lights.Check out Janhvi's reaction here:The trailer of, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, was released earlier this month. Fans went gaga over the actors' onscreen chemistry and the trailer currently has over 37 million views and counting.'s title track has also been released earlier and the soulful track has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Ajay Gogavale while the lyrics courtesy goes to Amitabh Bhattacharya.marks Janhvi Kapoor's debut in Bollywood and is the Hindi adaptation of Marathi movie, which featured Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. The Hindi version is being directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film will hit theatres on July 20.