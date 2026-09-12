Devoleena Bhattacharjee Calls Out Rohit Roy Over 'Dustbin Medium' Remark On Television: "People Know Him As Ronit Roy's Brother"

Rohit Roy recently came under fire for labelling television as a “dustbin medium”. He claimed that film stars have a certain level of "style and class" which is often lacking in television actors. Now, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has hit back at Rohit for his controversial comments, stating that most people know him only as TV actor Ronit Roy's brother.

"People have a strange habit of biting the hand that feeds them, of poking holes in the very plate they eat from, and his words feel exactly like that. Forget about movies, I honestly don't even remember which TV series he was in. If I am being honest, most people only know him as Ronit Roy's brother," Devoleena said in an interaction with IANS.

The actor, who rose to fame with her role as Gopi Bahu in Star Plus show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, further claimed that being Ronit Roy's brother is his “biggest identity”.

“Ronit who earned popularity from TV itself. That's his biggest identity, I guess. I am not even sure how huge Rohit's individual contribution has been. If TV was so bad, why did he decide to be a part of it for so many years? And now he is calling the same medium a 'dustbin'," she added.

Devoleena also suggested that Rohit's remarks could be indirectly a dig at Bollywood actors who regularly appear on television. "Today every big Bollywood star comes to television to promote their films, host reality shows, and stay connected with the audience. Is he trying to say that they are all working in a dustbin medium? It just looks like a desperate attempt to grab attention by demeaning the very industry that made him," she said.

Crediting television for her career, Devoleena added, "It is my home. It has given me everything work, identity, respect and a career. Whatever I am today, I am because of television. I will always be proud and grateful to be a part of it."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was last seen in the television show Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya. She also made a special appearance on Laughter Chefs 2.

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