Watch: Alia Bhatt's Bodyguard Pushes Fan Twice As He Tries To Take Selfie

Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming production venture Don't Be Shy. On Friday, the actress attended the film's trailer launch event in Mumbai. After the event, as she left the venue, several fans gathered around her to take photos.

While Alia calmly posed with fans, a video from the event has gone viral on social media. The clip shows her bodyguard pushing a fan twice as he attempts to take a selfie with the actress.

In the video, the fan moves through the crowd and comes close to Alia to click a selfie. Her bodyguard immediately steps in and moves him away. At the time, Alia is busy posing for pictures with other fans and does not appear to notice the interaction.

The fan then attempts to take a selfie with the actress again, but the bodyguard sees him and moves him away for a second time.

Alia continues posing for pictures and does not appear to react to the incident. Alia has not yet reacted to the viral clip.

Alia Bhatt's Upcoming Movies

Alia Bhatt's production venture Don't Be Shy, made in collaboration with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, is slated to premiere on September 25 on Amazon Prime Video. Written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, the film is co-produced by Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani under Eternal Sunshine Productions. The coming-of-age romantic comedy follows a young woman whose perfectly planned life spirals out of control.

As an actor, Alia will next grace the screens in Love & War. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. It is slated to hit theatres in January 2027.

She is also part of Adesh Prasad's directorial Tumbbad 2. While details about the plot and additional cast remain under wraps, Dr Jayantilal Gada is spearheading the sequel, produced by Sohum Shah under his banner, Sohum Shah Films, along with Pen Studios. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Alia Bhatt join the cast in key roles. The film is expected to expand on the haunting world introduced in the original, delving deeper into themes of greed, mythology, and generational consequences.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt To Join Jr NTR-Starrer Dragon: Report