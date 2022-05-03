'Destiny's Child' Samantha Ruth Prabhu Leaves The Internet Smitten With This Pic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted this (Courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu treated her fan to a stunning photo of herself and she is looking glamorous. She has captioned the post as "Destiny's child," followed by white heart emoji. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is dressed in a pink deep-necked shimmery dress. She completed the look with gold hoops and rings and kept her hair open. Fans have filled the comment section with love. One commented, "Awesome Cutiee." Another one wrote, "You very beautiful." One more comment reads, "There is no one is better than you in the whole film industry. You are the most beautiful and gorgeous." "Beautiful as always, more power and love to you," reads another comment.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated her birthday on April 28 and on Monday, she shared a candid photo of herself with the caption, "Older and wiser," followed by a white heart emoji.

In February, Samantha Ruth Prabhu completed 12 years in the film industry. She had shared a photo of herself with the caption that had read, "I woke up this morning to realize that I've completed 12 years in the Film Industry. It's been 12 years of memories that revolve around Lights, Cameras, action, and incomparable moments. I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world! Here's hoping my love story with Cinema never ends and abounds from strength to strength."

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Next, she has Shaakuntalam and Yashoda.