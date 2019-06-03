Deja Vu With Bharat Stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif At Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif at Baba Siddique's iftaar party

As is ritual, celebrities poured into politician Baba Siddique's iftaar party this year as well. Leading the star-studded guest list were Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, who made Baba Siddique's annual party uber-famous one year by hugging each other - the superstars were locked in a bitter feud then. But this story is about how Team Bharat, headlined by Salman Khan, were in high spirits at Sunday's iftaar party. Salman Khan checked in wearing all-black attire and posed patiently for the paparazzi in the photo-op area. Joining him at the party was his Bharat heroine Katrina Kaif, who was pristine in a white traditional outfit. The 35-year-old actress picked an intricately worked anarkali suit by Manish Malhotra, which she accessorised with a matching dupatta and a sparkling kundan neckpiece.

Katrina Kaif at Baba Siddique's iftaar party

Salman Khan at Baba Siddique's iftaar party

Katrina accentuated her elegant look with a kundan ring and peach-blush cheeks. Baba Siddique, who was busy attending to guests, was roped in for a photo by the Bharat actress. Here's how much fun Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had at Sunday's iftaar party.

Salman Khan posed with the hosts

Katrina Kaif roped in the host for a photo

Also attending the iftaar party were Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and brother Sohail Khan.

Iulia Vantur at Baba Siddique's iftaar party.

Sohail Khan at Baba Siddique's iftaar party.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's pictures from the party are a deja vu of sorts as the duo were each other's plus one at Baba Siddique's iftaar bash last year. The superstar had dropped in with his Race 3 co-stars ahead of the film's release.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is all set to hit screens on Eid on June 5. The film also stars Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Tabu and Disha Patani in key roles.