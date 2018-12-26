Deepika Padukone's Workout Video Is What We Want Our Gym Diaries To Look Like

Deepika Padukone at the gym (courtesy trainingwithnam)

Deepika Padukone, who was recently spotted at Zoya Akhtar's Christmas party and Kapil Sharma's wedding reception, burnt off the extra calories with a new training regime, as seen in a video posted by the actress' personal trainer Nam. In the video, the 32-year-old actress can be seen "working on her speed, agility, quickness and plyometric skills" as part of a stairs training, as is mentioned by her trainer. The video, which appears to be from a morning workout session, received comments like: "What a great start to a day!" and "Go, girl go!" The video ends with Deepika wrapping her workout and reaching for her bottle of water.



Given that Deepika has had a busy schedule with her big fat wedding festivities, which continued for almost a month, when exactly she resumed her workout sessions with Nam is not certain but here's a glimpse of her "last training in Mumbai as a single lady."

Nam, who was part of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's close-knit wedding in Italy's Lake Como, had earlier congratulated the newlyweds with this message and a lovely click: "Thank you for having shared this incredible week with us. Wish you love and happiness forever. Peace."

Here are some more workout glimpses of Deepika Padukone from Nam's Instagram. Looks like, Deepika, who is a fitness enthusiast, loves to sweat it out even on the move.

On Tuesday night, Deepika Padukone joined Ranveer's parents Anju and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani for a special screening of Simmba. Ahead of that, Deepika and Ranveer hung out with Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar and others at Zoya Akhtar's Christmas bash.

On the work front, Deepika has Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak in the pipeline, in which she plays the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Ranveer's Simmba releases this Friday.