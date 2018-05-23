Deepika Padukone's Sweet Revenge: Trolls Sister Anisha Back With Embarrassing Selfie

Have you noticed Deepika Padukone and Anisha's Instagram exchange recently? It's hilarious because sisters will be sisters. On Tuesday, Deepika Instagrammed to say that Anisha sent her a hilarious meme after a hectic day at work and the actress also shared it with her Instafam. On Tuesday morning, a new post arrived on Deepika's Instagram which reminds you that elder sisters are not to be messed with. Sharing a selfie featuring the Padukone sisters, Deepika wrote: "That's for bullying me in public." In the selfie, Anisha's face features in sort of a strange frame and she can be seen pulling off the orange slice smile. Deepika can be seen posing right behind Anisha.
This is what Deepika added to her caption: "When your mother tells you to finish everything that's in your plate!" ROFL.
Check out Deepika Padukone's new Instagram post, which has garnered over 1 lakh 'likes' within an hour.
This is the meme which Anisha Padukone had sent her sister and this is what Deepika wrote while sharing it: "After a hard day at work, this is what my little sister sends me! Love you AP." This post has almost 7 lakh 'likes' on Instagram.
The Padukone sisters have featured on Neha Dhupia's BFFs With Vogue together. Deepika and Anisha are daughters if former Badminton champion Prakash Padukone and Ujjala. Anisha is a golfer.
On the work front, Deepika Padukone is expected to star as a mafia queen in her upcoming movie, also featuring Irrfan Khan. Last seen in "Padmaavat", Deepika's film with Irrfan Khan has been postponed indefinitely.