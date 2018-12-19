Deepika Padukone's Film On Acid Attack Survivor Has A Title. Also, Vikrant Massey Joins Cast

Deepika Padukone at an event in Mumbai

Highlights Deepika portrays the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal Vikrant Massey has been roped in to play the male lead The film is expected to go on floors in March

Chhapaak is the title of Deepika Padukone's film with director Meghna Gulzar, in which the actress portrays the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the film's title on Wednesday and also revealed that actor Vikrant Massey has been roped in to play the male lead. "It's official. Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar join hands. Their first film together is titled Chhapaak, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Vikrant Massey has been signed to enact the lead opposite Deepika," read Mr Adarsh's tweet. The film is expected to go on floors in March.

IT'S OFFICIAL... Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar join hands... Their first film together is titled #Chhapaak... Based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal... Vikrant Massey has been signed to enact the lead opposite Deepika. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 19, 2018

"We will start the film in the third week of March 2019, and the cast is still coming together. Vikrant is somebody who I wanted to work with since Raazi. And after I saw him in A Death In The Gunj... you know there are some actors that you just want to work with -- and I'm just glad I got the opportunity to have a suitable character for him in this film, which is Deepika's partner," Meghna Gulzar said in a statement, news agency IANS reports.

Of Vikrant's role in Chhapaak, the Meghna Gulzar said that he plays an actor, who later starts a campaign against acid attack violence. "He's a north Indian man who used to be a professional but decides to leave it all and become an actor. And then starts this campaign against acid attack violence," she added.

"I'm glad Vikrant is a part of the film and I think I can speak for both Deepika and me that we're really excited that he's playing this part," Meghna Gulzar concluded, IANS reports.

Laxmi Agarwal, whom Deepika Padukone plays in Chhapaak, is a TV show host and a campaigner with Stop Acid Attacks. She heads the NGO Chhanv Foundation and was also chosen as NDTV Indian Of The Year.

Chhapaak will be co-produced by Deepika Padukone. It will her first film after "Padmaavat".

Deepika Padukone is married to actor Ranveer Singh.

(With IANS inputs)