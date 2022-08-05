Deepika Padukone's Dinner Date With Sister Anisha Was 'Simply The Best'

Deepika Padukone with sister Anisha Padukone.

Deepika Padukone stepped out with her sister Anisha Padukone in Mumbai after attending an event on Thursday. The actress, who looked stunning in a black saree, later changed into comfortable clothes, like a black sweatshirt and biker shorts, to have dinner with Anisha. While the siblings, as they stepped out of their vehicle, posed for the pool of photographers and Deepika gave her sister a kiss. The Bajirao Mastani actress waved for the cameras and then headed inside a restaurant to have dinner with Anisha. Deepika shared the picture on her Instagram story and wrote: "Simply the best," tagging Anisha Padukone, 31, who is a professional golf player based in Bangalore.

Many fan pages also posted videos of Deepika and Anisha, in black, and smiling for the paparazzi.







Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone spotted at Mizu for dinner pic.twitter.com/n3gStVoCLQ — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) August 4, 2022

On Thursday evening, the 36-year-old actress attended an event in Mumbai and stole the show in a black sequin saree. Pictures of her look cropped up on fan pages instantly and are now doing the rounds of the Internet. Deepika was the chief guest at an event organised by Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, in association with the World Gold Council. She was accompanied by Anisha Padukone. Check out her look below:

Last week, Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh made it to the trends list when they walked the ramp for the first time as a couple for fashion designer Manish Malhotra's show, Mijwan. The couple wore the designer's custom-made outfits and shared pictures of their look on social media.

On the subject of her project line-up, Deepika has Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan with John Abraham. She will also star opposite Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's Fighter.