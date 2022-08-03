Ranveer Singh Couldn't Take His Eyes Off Deepika Padukone, So This Is What She Told Him

Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

After sharing dreamy polaroids on Instagram, Deepika Padukone shared a video from Manish Malhotra's fashion show, where she and husband Ranveer Singh walked the runway together. The video has some behind-the-scene clippings from the show. In one segment, the star couple can be seen doing a photoshoot together. Ranveer Singh can't seem to take his eyes off Deepika (and who can blame him). Deepika tells him in the video: "Look there na, why are you looking at me?" The couple walked the ramp together in Manish Malhotra's creations- Deepika in an ivory lehenga, Ranveer in a black sherwani with ivory embroidery on it. No caption needed, just see the video.

And it went like...," Deepika captioned these stunning shots.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh - Manish Malhotra's muses.

Last month, the actress shared pictures from husband Ranveer Singh's adventurous birthday festivities. The couple explored the beaches, went into the wild, went cycling, dug into scrumptious meals and managed to click picture-perfect moments. "May our lives be blessed with experiences and adventures in abundance," the actress captioned the post.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in a traditional South Indian ceremony - per Konkani rituals in 2018. They also had a North Indian wedding. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. They later hosted grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple has also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat." The couple also shared screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. Both the stars have super busy schedules ahead.