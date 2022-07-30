Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor And More: Celebs Ranveer Singh Greeted During Ramp Walk

The front row at Manish Malhotra's fashion show. (courtesy: bhavanapandey)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their runway debut on Friday night for designer Manish Malhotra's fashion show, Mijwan Couture Fashion Show 2022. The couple walked hand-in-hand for their first-ever catwalk and wore custom-made Manish Malhotra outfits. Ranveer and Deepika also walked individually on the ramp before joining each other for the final walk. After posing for the cameras, Ranveer greeted the front row members of the show, including his mother Anju Bhavnani, sister Ritika Bhavnani, filmmaker Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Ishaan Khatter, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Bhavana Panday.

The actor touched his mother's feet and then went on to greet the other members of the front row during his ramp walk before heading back to accompany his wife.

Take a look at the video below:

Bhavana Panday, actor Chunky Panday's wife, shared a glimpse of all those sitting in the front row. Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Neelam Kothari and Sanjay Kapoor are featured in the image. In the caption, she wrote: "Wearing Manish Malhotra World for his fabulous show l!!! Thank you."

Deepika and Ranveer wore Manish Malhotra ensembles as they celebrated 10 years of the designer's fashion show. As showstoppers, they marked their debut runway in style. Take a look at these pics of Ranveer and Deepika.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will star in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. Deepika will feature in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter.