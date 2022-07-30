Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Look Like Royals In Runway Debut. See Pics

Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their runway debut for fashion designer Manish Malhotra's show, Mijwan Couture Fashion Show 2022. The star-studded event was witnessed by a host of celebrities including Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Ishaan Khatter, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Dia Mirza and many more. Deepika and Ranveer were the showstoppers of Mijwan, dressed in custom-made Manish Malhotra outfits. The couple shared pictures in their runway ensembles as they celebrated 10 years of Manish's couture show Mijwan. Ranveer dropped red and white heart emoticons in the caption and tagged his wife as well as Manish Malhotra in the post.

The designer, too, posted a few pictures of the couple and wrote: "The gorgeousssssss couple." Deepika wore a lehenga in silver and white with lace borders, sequin work and detailed embroidery. Her outfit had a stunning cape. Ranveer, on the other hand, wore a black and white heavily embroidered sherwani.

Take a look at Ranveer and Deepika's posts below:



Many fan pages shared Deepika's ramp walk. Here's a glimpse of it.

Deepika Padukone closing the Mijwan Couture Show 2022 pic.twitter.com/dATI24llt7 — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) July 29, 2022

At the fashion show, Ranveer talked about his wife being the best thing that's ever happened to him. A fan page shared a snippet. During the show, Ranveer looked at Deepika and said, "Through all of her achievements, she's living a life of purpose. I find that hugely inspiring. I admire you. I love you. You're really the best thing that's ever happened to me."

The couple worked together in several films including Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (their debut film as a couple), Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and 83. After dating for over six years, they married in an intimate ceremony in Italy in 2018.