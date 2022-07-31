More Pics Of Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh From Manish Malhotra's Fashion Show

Deepika Padukone shared this picture. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone has once again treated her Insta family to stunning pictures of her with husband Ranveer Singh from a recent fashion show. The couple made their runway debut for fashion designer Manish Malhotra's fashion show, Mijwan Couture Fashion Show 2022, by walking hand-in-hand as showstoppers. Deepika looked beautiful in a lehenga with white embroidery, while Ranveer looked dashing in a black and white heavily embroidered sherwani. Sharing the post, Deepika captioned it as, "And it went like...". Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

Ace designer Manish Malhotra celebrated ten years of designer's couture show Mijwan. The event was attended by several celebs including Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan with huabnd Siddharth Roy Kapur and others. During his ramp walk, before joining his wife Deepika, Ranveer Singh greeted his mother, Anju Bhavnani, by touching her feet, sister Ritika Bhavnani, KJo and others sitting in the front row. Check out the video below:



On Saturday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared pictures and videos on their respective Instagram handles, leaving their fans in awe. Check out the posts below:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in an initimate yet lavish wedding ceremony in Italy in 2018. The couple has worked together in several films, including Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and 83.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh has Cirkus and Rocky Au Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.