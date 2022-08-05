Deepika Padukone Glams Up Mumbai And How

Deepika Padukone pictured in the city

Deepika Padukone was recently snapped at an event in Mumbai, and as she made her way towards the entrance, the actress left everyone around her in awe. Easy to see why - the actress attended the event in a plain black shimmery saree. Do we need to say more? In the video, the Gehraiyaan actress can be seen entering the venue with a big smile on her face. She has teamed her saree with a full-sleeved blouse and earrings. She has tied her hair into a neat bun and is sporting dewy makeup. The actress was the chief guest of an event organised by Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, in association with the World Gold Council.

Here have a look at Deepika Padukone's pictures:

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently made their ramp walk debut as they walked together in ace designer Manish Malhotra's outfits at Mijwan. On Wednesday, the actress shared a post on her Instagram handle in which Ranveer can't seem to take his eyes off Deepika. The video has some behind-the-scene clippings from the show. In the video, Deepika tells Ranveer, "Look there na, why are you looking at me?"

Here have a look:

Earlier, she shared some stunning polaroids on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "And it went like..."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Gehraiyaan, co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Next, she will be seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.