Deepika Padukone's 'Death By Chocolate' Comment For Hrithik Roshan Came True (Sort Of)

If you see Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's name in the trends list on Tuesday, don't be surprised at all. The actors have not signed a film together (how we wish they did). Deepika and Hrithik are trending courtesy a video, in which Hrithik can be seen feeding Deepika a chocolaty dessert (death by chocolate, perhaps). Later in the video, the duo can be seen posing together for the camera. The video, which happens to be from Rohini Iyer's house party, is spreading like wildfire on Instagram and TBH we are not surprised at all, given both the actors' massive popularity on social media and otherwise.

Check out the viral video here:

For the initiated, we made a reference to "death by chocolate" because Deepika, in her recent tweet, compared Hrithik Roshan to the desert. "Hrithik Roshan in War is like death by chocolate from Corner House!...Just Saying," tweeted Deepika Padukone.

@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!...Just Saying... — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 1, 2019

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan trended big time after there were reports that the duo might be seen sharing space together in the mega-budget adaptation of Ramayana. There were also reports that Deepika would be cast as Sita and Hrithik as Rama in the film. However the film's director Nitesh Tiwari denied the rumours.

Deepika Padukone is currently busy with the promotions of Chhapaak, which is slated to release on January 10. The actress will be seen playing an acid attack survivor in the Meghna Gulzar-directed film. She will also be seen in Kabir Khan's 83, starring Ranveer Singh.

Hrithik Roshan's last project was Yash Raj Films' War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.