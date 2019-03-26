Deepika Padukone Writes 'Sorry To Let You Down' On Fan Page After Losing Filmfare Best Actress Award

Deepika Padukone was nominated in the Best Actress category (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Highlights Deepika lost Best Actress Filmfare Award to Alia Bhatt Deepika's comment, apologising to her fans, was spotted on a fan-page "Promise to work harder than ever before," she wrote

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh went to the Filmfare Awards together and returned home with one trophy - Ranveer's Critics' Best Actor Award. Deepika, who was nominated in the Best Actress category for "Padmaavat" lost the spot to Alia Bhatt, who won big for Raazi that night. "Padmaavat", which had the highest number of nominations with 17 nods, won 4 trophies in categories like Playback Singing, Best Album and Choreography. After Deepika's zero score at the Filmfare Awards and "Padmaavat" losing in the major categories, some fans of the actress appeared visibly upset and dismissed Bollywood's biggest night as "paid awards."

Meanwhile, on an Instagram fan-page named 'deepika.padukone.fanpage', the actress posted an apology of sorts for "letting her fans down" and promised to return with a stronger body of work: "To all my fans, I am sorry to let you down and promise to work harder than ever before. Upwards and onwards," her comment was spotted.

Deepika and Alia were nominated for the Best Actress Filmfare Award along with Neena Gupta (Badhaai Ho), Rani Mukerji (Hichki) and Tabu (Andhadhun). Neena Gupta won the Critics' Best Actress Award for Badhaai Ho while Ayushmann Khurrana tied with Ranveer for the Critics' Best Actor Award. The Best Film Award went to Raazi with Meghna Gulzar winning Best Director for the film. Raazi's fifth and final award was Arijit Singh's Best Male Playback Singer for Ae Watan.

Looks like Deepika is already embarked on her "upwards and onwards" journey as she got everyone talking about her new film Chhapaak, in which her character is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika's first look as Malti from the movie received massive appreciation. Chhapaak is being directed by Fimfare Best Director-winner Meghna Gulzar.

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak hits screens on January 10 next year.

