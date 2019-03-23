Filmfare Awards 2019: Complete List Of Nominations

Filmfare Awards 2019: "Padmaavat" released in January (courtesy bhansaliproductionsfc))

Highlights "Padmaavat" holds the highest number of nominations - 17 AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho have 11 nominations each Raazi has 15 nominations

The time for the 64th Filmfare Awards is here and here's a refresher about the films, which made it to the list of nominations for Bollywood's biggest night. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period piece "Padmaavat" leads with the highest number of nominations - 17, including Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director categories. Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, has as many as 15 nominations. Alia competes with Deepika Padukone in the Best Actress category. Crime thriller AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho' nominations sum up to 11 each but recently, the writers of Badhaai Ho - Shantanu Srivastava and Akshat Ghildial - withdrew their names from Best Original Story category over differences with Jyoti Kapoor's nomination in the same.

Here's a look at the complete list of the nominations for the 64th Filmfare Awards:

Best Film (Popular)

Andhadhun

Badhaai Ho

Padmaavat

Raazi

Sanju

Stree

Best Film (Critics)

Andhadhun (Sriram Raghavan)

Badhaai Ho (Amit Sharma)

Manto (Nandita Das)

Pataakha (Vishal Bhardwaj)

Raazi (Meghna Gulzar)

Tumbbad (Anil Rahi Barve)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Popular

Akshay Kumar (Padman)

Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun)

Rajkummar Rao (Stree)

Ranbir Kapoor (Sanju)

Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat)

Shah Rukh Khan (Zero)

Critics' Award For Best Actor (Male)

Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Manto)

Ranbir Kapoor (Sanju)

Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat)

Varun Dhawan (October)

Vineet Kumar Singh (Mukkabaaz)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Popular

Alia Bhatt (Raazi)

Deepika Padukone (Padmaavat)

Neena Gupta (Badhaai Ho)

Rani Mukerji (Hichki)

Tabu (Andhadhun)

Critics' Award For Best Actor (Female)

Anushka Sharma (Sui Dhaaga: Made In India)

Alia Bhatt (Raazi)

Neena Gupta (Badhaai Ho)

Radhika Madan (Pataakha)

Tabu (Andhadhun)

Taapsee Pannu (Mulk)

Best Director

Amar Kaushik (Stree)

Amit Sharma (Badhaai Ho)

Meghna Gulzar (Raazi)

Rajkumar Hirani (Sanju)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Padmaavat)

Sriram Raghavan (Andhadhun)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

Aparshakti Khurana (Stree)

Gajraj Rao (Badhaai Ho)

Jim Sarbh (Padmaavat)

Manoj Pahwa (Mulk)

Pankaj Tripathi (Stree)

Vicky Kaushal (Sanju)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)

Gitanjali Rao (October)

Katrina Kaif (Zero)

Shikha Talsania (Veere Di Wedding)

Swara Bhaskar (Veere Di Wedding)

Surekha Sikhri (Badhaai Ho)

Yamini Das (Sui Dhaaga: Made In India)

Best Music Album

Dhadak - Ajay-Atul

Manmarziyaan - Amit Trivedi

Raazi - Shankar Ehsaan Loy

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety - Rochak Kohli, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Amaal Malik, Guru Randhawa, Zack Knight, Saurabh-Vaibhav and Rajat Nagpal

Padmaavat - Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Zero - Ajay-Atul

Best Lyrics

Ae Watan - Gulzar (Raazi)

Binte Dil - A.M Turaz (Padmaavat)

Dilbaro - Gulzar (Raazi)

Kar Har Maidaan Fateh - Shekhar Astitva (Sanju)

Mera Naam Tu - Irshad Kamil (Zero)

Tera Yaar Hoon Main - Kumaar (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Abhay Jodhpurkar - Mera Naam Tu (Zero)

Arijit Singh - Tera Yaar Hoon Main (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety)

Arijit Singh - Aye Watan (Raazi)

Arijit Singh - Binte Dil (Padmaavat)

Baadshah - Tareefan (Veere Di Wedding)

Shankar Mahadevan - Dilbaro (Raazi)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Harshdeep Kaur, Vibha Saraf - Dilbaro (Raazi)

Jonita Gandhi - Ahista (Laila Majnu)

Ronkini Gupta - Chaav Laga (Sui Dhaaga: Made In India)

Shreya Ghoshal - Ghoomar (Padmaavat)

Sunidhi Chauhan - Ae Watan (Raazi)

Sunidhi Chauhan - Manwaa (October)

Best Original Story

Badhaai Ho - Akshat Ghildial, Shantanu Srivastava

Mukkabaaz - Anudeep Singh

Mulk - Anubhav Sinha

Stree - Raj and DK

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India - Sharat Katariya

Best Screenplay

Andhadhun - Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar, Hemanth Rao

Badhaai Ho - Akshat Ghildial

Manto - Nandita Das

Mulk - Anubhav Sinha

Raazi - Bhavani Iyer and Meghna Gulzar

Stree - Raj and DK

Best Dialogue

Badhaai Ho - Akshat Ghildial

Manto - Nandita Das

Mulk - Anubhav Sinha

Pataakha - Vishal Bhardwaj

Stree - Sumit Aroraa

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India - Sharat Katariya

Best Editing

Andhadhun - Pooja Ladha Surti

Mulk - Ballu Saluja

Raazi - Nitin Baid

Stree - Hemanti Sarkar

Tumbbad - Sanyukta Kaza

Best Action

Baaghi 2 - Ram Chella-Lakshman Chella, Kecha Khampadkee and Shamshir Khan

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero - Cyril Raffaelli, Sebastian Seveau and Vikram Dahiya

Mukkabaaz - Vikram Dahiya and Sunil Rodriguez

Padmaavat - Sham Kaushal

Simmba - Sunil Rodrigues

Best Background Score

Andhadhun - Daniel B. George

Manmarziyan - Amit Trivedi

October - Shantanu Moitra

Raazi - Shankar Ehsaan Loy and Tubby

Tumbbad - Jesper Kyd

Best Choreography

Balma (Pataakha) - Shabina Khan

Ghoomar (Padmaavat) - Kruti Mahesh Midya

Khalibali (Padmaavat) - Ganesh Acharya

Mere Naam Tu (Zero) - Remo

Main Badhiya tu bhi ( Sanju) - Ganesh Acharya

Best Cinematography

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero - Siddharth Diwan

Manto - Kartik Vijay

October - Avik Mukhopadhyay

Padmaavat - Sudeep Chatterjee

Pataakha - Ranjan Palit

Tumbbad - Pankaj Kumar

Best Costume

Gold - Payal Saluja

Manto - Sheetal Sharma

Padmaavat - Ajay, Maxima Basu, Harpreet Rimple, Chandrakant Sonawane

Pataakha - Karishma Sharma

Tumbbad - Smriti Chauhan, Sachin Lovalekar

Best Production Design

Badhaai Ho - Ratheesh UK

Manto - Rita Ghosh

Omerta - Neil Chowdhury

Padmaavat - Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray

Stree - Madhusudan

Tumbbad - Nitin Zihani Choudhary, Rakesh Yadav

Best Sound Design

Andhadhun - Madhu Apsara

Gali Guleiyan - Robert Kellough

October - Dipankar Jojo Chaki

Padmaavat - Biswdeep Dipak Chatterjee

Pari - Anish John

Tumbbad - Kunal Sharma

Best VFX

Padmavaat - NYVFXWala

Pari - Red Chillies VFX

Tumbbad - Filmgate Films AB

Zero - Red Chillies VFX



The 64th Filmfare Awards are all set to rock the Jio Garden in Mumbai tonight!

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.