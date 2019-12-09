Deepika Padukone Tweets About Chhapaak Trailer: 'A Moment Is All It Took'

Deepika Padukone as Malti in Chhapaak (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone, who will play the role of an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, shared an update about the film. On Monday morning, Deepika tweeted to say that the trailer of Chhapaak will release on Tuesday. In her tweet, she added a glimpse of what we should expect from the trailer with these words: "A moment is all it took... Trailer out tomorrow. Keep watching this space." Director Meghna Gulzar tweeted: "A glimpse into a precious journey... Of an unshakeable experience... Chhapaak trailer releases tomorrow." Vikrant Massey, who co-stars with Deepika in Chhapaak, added: "No one is ever prepared for this." Chaapaak is based on the life and experiences of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who is now a TV show host and a campaigner with Stop Acid Attacks. Deepika's character is named Malti in the movie.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's tweet here:

Earlier, Deepika Padukone's transformation as Malti had sent the internet into a tizzy. Deepika sat through two-and-a-half hours of prosthetics every day for her look in Chhapaak, talking about which the director had said in a statement: "Malti's presence onscreen reflects the expression in Deepika's eyes and on her face which comes through the prosthetics. But you won't see all that she went through behind the scenes onscreen. And that's the most beautiful part."

Chhapaak wrapped in June with Deepika describing the film as "the most precious film of my career."

Chhapaak will mark Deepika's first film after her wedding to Ranveer Singh last year. She is also co-producing the movie along with Fox Star Studios. Chhapaak is scheduled to hit screens on January 10 next year. Deepika also stars in Ranveer's '83 but that releases in April 2020.