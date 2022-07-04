Deepika Padukone Turns Cheerleader For Husband Ranveer Singh As He Speaks Fluent Konkani At An Event In The US

Viral picture of Ranveer and Deepika. (courtesy: @DeepikaPFC)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are each other's cheerleaders, and their Insta exchange stands as proof. Recently the couple attended an event in the US organised by Konkani speaking community. While Deepika was the chief guest, her husband Ranveer also accompanied her to the event. Soon after, several videos and pictures from the event went viral. In one of the videos, the actor made a brief appearance on the stage and impressed the audience with a few lines in Konkani.

In the viral videos, Ranveer Singh can be seen sitting beside his wife, Deepika Padukone, in an ethnic outfit. He says, "I'm really happy" in Konkani. Soon after, the room fills with a loud cheer. Deepika also cheers for her husband and says, "Well done". Towards the end, he says, "Dev Bare Karu (May God bless you)" and leaves the stage.

Here have a look:

After the event, Deepika Padukone shared a post on her Instagram handle, thanking the organisers for the "love and warmth". In the images, the actress looks beautiful in a pink suit with golden detailing. She accessorised her dress with statement jewellery and tied her hair in a neat bun. Sharing the post, she wrote, "A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots. Thank you #KAOCA and to the people of my community for your love, warmth and blessings...I couldn't be more proud".

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended Shankar Mahadevan's concert in the US. The singer shared a picture with the couple and wrote a sweet note, calling them "the best". He wrote, "You guys made it so so special and memorable for me!! Your simplicity and warmth is what makes you both the bessst!!".

Here have a look:

Here have a look at some viral videos:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Pathaan and Fighter.