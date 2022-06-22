Deepika Padukone To Make A Special Appearance In Shah Rukh Khan And Nayanthara's Jawan: Report

Shah Rukh Khan (L) Deepika Padukone (R) . (courtesy: deepikapadukone) (courtesy: iamsrk)

Deepika Padukone, who is busy shooting for Project K with Prabhas, has amazing movie line-ups such as Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. Now, the latest update suggests that she might make a brief appearance in Atlee's Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the actress has agreed to make a special appearance in the film. The report added that Shah Rukh and Atlee met the actress in Hyderabad and discussed the shoot dates.

"Deepika has been in talks with SRK and Atlee for a while now and she is poised to make a short yet important appearance in the film. She has agreed in principle though the paperwork still remains," Pinkvilla quoted a source saying.

In the report, the source added, "Deepika was shooting for her ambitious film, Project K in Hyderabad. Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee met the actress and even discussed the dynamics of her character as also the shoot dates. Everything should be on paper in a fortnight".

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, the film also stars Rana Daggubati, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover. Helmed by Atlee, Jawan is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. Sharing the first look on his Instagram handle, Shah Rukh wrote, "It's a special @redchilliesent project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us.But a few good men worked hard & made it happen. Want to thank @_gauravverma the Co-Producer, @atlee47 and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now... Good to go Chief...!".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Gehraiyaan, co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has a Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.