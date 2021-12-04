Deepika Padukone's 'Husband Appreciation Post' For Ranveer Singh Is Everything

Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Highlights Deepika shared a special post for Ranveer Singh

They will co-star in '83

Deepika and Ranveer got married in 2018

If there's any Bollywood power couple who can cast a spell of love in a jiffy, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are surely that. We all know that Deepika's husband and forever fanboy Ranveer never fails to showcase his love publicly on the actress' social media posts. But this time, Deepika herself left a surprise for him on Instagram Stories. The actress started her weekend with an appreciation post for Ranveer. Adorable, isn't it? She wrote, "Nothing more attractive than a man who aches you things stout making you feel like you're dumb for not knowing it already." She added a hashtag, "Husband appreciation post" and tagged Ranveer's Instagram page too.

Screenshot of Deepika Padukone's Instagram story.

Sending the Internet into a collective meltdown, Deepika Padukone recently shared a slew of images in a black saree. Given the actress' beauty that exuded through the images, we aren't surprised to see Ranveer Singh drop a comment. The actor did not disappoint DeepVeer fans when he wrote, "Dath hi hog'yi," along with an arrow-heart emojis.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh marked their third anniversary by spending quality time in the hills. The celebrations might have been low-key, but the furore the couple created on social media was worth all the attention. The actress shared the black and white photos on Instagram. In the first photo, she wrote, "All of my heart" and the second post was captioned, "And, then some (red heart emoji)." Ranveer also shared photos from the location. The actor captioned his posts with a red heart emoji, an infinity icon and an amulet sign.

The power couple seldom misses out on a chance when it comes to social media PDA. Deepika Padukone recently shared a pair of images on Instagram. In one of them, the actress is wearing a cap and barely showing her face. Next, we see Deepika without the cap and showing us her side profile with side-swept hair. "Cap...Or no cap?" she wrote in the caption. Do you think Ranveer Singh could've stopped himself from commenting on this post? The actor wrote, "Shawty is a certified hawty."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married on November 14, 2018. The couple has worked together in several movies including Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.