'Cap Or No Cap,' Deepika Padukone Is Always A 'Certified Hawty' For Husband Ranveer Singh

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Deepika Padukone is a "certified hawty" for her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. The couple often feature on the trends lists because of their social media PDA. The actress, on Sunday, posted a set of pictures of herself and asked her Instafam which one they like. The first photo features her sporting a cap and clicking a selfie. The next picture is a side profile photo of the actress. "Cap...Or no cap!?" she wrote in the caption and added hashtags like #caution and #filter. Reacting to her post, Ranveer Singh dropped a mushy comment for his wife and made all of us blush. He wrote: "Shawty is a certified hawty" and added: "No cappp" with a fiery icon.

Ranveer Singh has been trending on social media ever since he shared that he wants a baby daughter just like his wife. In a promo of his new show The Big Picture, the actor can be seen telling a contestant while blushing: "Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gayi hai aur ab 2-3 saal me bacche bhi honge. Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi (Deepika Padukone) itni cute baby thi na. Mai to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon aur kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe toh bus meri life set ho jaye (As you know I am married and may have kids in the next 2-3 years. Your sister-in-law was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos every day and tell her, 'Give me a baby like this and my life will be set')."

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone has featured in films like Om Shanti Om, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Love Aaj Kal, Karthik Calling Karthik, Housefull, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Tamasha, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

The actress marked her first project in Hollywood with Vin Diesel's XXX: Return Of Xander Cage.

Deepika Padukone has a couple of films lined up. She will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi adaptation of Nancy Meyers' 2015 film The Intern. She also has a film titled Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan and Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan.

She will also be seen in a Shakun Batra film, which will also star Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.