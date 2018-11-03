Deepika Padukone Returns To Mumbai After Attending Pre-Wedding Puja In Bengaluru

Deepika Padukone at the airport

Actress Deepika Padukone is back in Mumbai after attending the pre-wedding puja at her home in Bengaluru. The actress was all smiles as she exited the Mumbai airport on Saturday. The 33-year-old actress made yet another chic style statement in easy casuals. She wore a stripped white shirt and paired it with denims. Her airport look was just the perfect mix and match of fashion and comfort. Deepika's pre-wedding festivities kick-started in Bengaluru on Friday with a puja, which was organized at her residence. Deepika participated in the puja dressed in a bright tangerine suit from the house of Sabyasachi.





Deepika Padukone is all smiles for the paparazzi.

Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport

Pictures of the actress from the pre-wedding festivities hit the Internet on Friday and went crazy viral. Sabyasachi shared pictures of Deepika Padukone on his official Instagram account "Dear Deepika, a new and exciting journey has just begun for you and all of us at Sabyasachi wish you the very best. Always." Sabyasachi is also Deepika's official couturier for the wedding.

We chanced up on more photos from the puja organised in Bengaluru from Deepika's personal stylist Shaleena Nathani's Instgram account. "To New Beginnings," she wrote.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh officiated their wedding with a joint statement on their respective social media accounts last month. "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty friendship and togetherness."

Soon after Deepika and Ranveer confirmed their November wedding, fresh reports continue to crop up on the Internet every now and then. A mid-day report earlier stated that destination wedding will take place in Italy's Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, which will be attended by the family's close associates. Deepika and Ranveer will reportedly host two lavish receptions in India - one in Bengaluru and the other in Mumbai.

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been dating for six years. The duo shared the screens for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela. The have also co-starred in films like Baajirao Mastaani and "Padmaavat".