Deepika Padukone Posted This Pic. 'A Warning Would Have Been Nice,' Commented Ranveer Singh

Image was shared by Deepika Padukone. (Courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Why you do this, Deepika Padukone? She left the Internet and husband Ranveer Singh scrambling to get dropped jaws off the floor with a throwback picture of herself in a bikini. "Once upon a time. Not so long ago," Deepika captioned the picture – presumably from a photoshoot. The post dropped like a bomb on her unsuspecting followers, chief among them husband Ranveer who said it perfectly in the comments thread: "A warning would have been nice." Designer Manish Malhotra and actress Bhumi Pednekar left fire emojis. The rest of the comments thread is mainly thirsty responses.

See Deepika Padukone's post here – and look away if you can.

The casual sultriness of the photo is a rare find on Deepika Padukone's feed – her personal style tends towards comfort dressing and her most recent work-related posts have been about the brands she promotes, Adidas and Louis Vuitton, and her own skincare range.

Previous to her post, Deepika showed up on Ranveer Singh's Instagram. Ranveer, whose film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released last Friday, shared video of Deepika doing the What Jhumka dance and repeating his Rocky Randhawa dialogues. The couple had just watched the film.

See Ranveer Singh's post here:

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the blockbuster Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She makes a special appearance in SRK's next film Jawan, releasing in September. Deepika has two films out next year – Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Prabhas, and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. The teaser and title of Kalki 2898 AD were unveiled at Comic-Con in San Diego earlier this month – Deepika, who is on strike as part of the Screen Actors Guild union, did not attend.