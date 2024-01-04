Deepika Padukone On Wanting To Start A Family: 'Ranveer And I Love Children'

Image was posted on Instagram. (courtesy: deepikapdukone)

Actress Deepika Padukone, who recently celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with Ranveer Singh, in a recent interview talked about starting a family with her husband. In an interview with Vogue, when she was asked about becoming a parent, Deepika Padukone smiled and said, "Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family. "She further added, "When I meet the people I have grown up with—my aunts, uncles, family friends—they always mention how I haven't changed one bit. That says a lot about our upbringing. In this industry, it's easy to get carried away by fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don't want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children.”

On Monday, the actress, who is awaiting the release of Fighter, her first film of 2024, treated her Instafam to a happy selfie along with some short clips of how she spent the first day of 2024 surrounded by nature. Her post comprised pictures of a beautiful sunset, the sea, and ships among many other things. She also posted a selfie of herself in a white shirt. The actress kept the caption simple and sweet. She wrote, "A magical 1 of 366…yup, it's a leap year." Undoubtedly, it prompted a comment from her husband Ranveer Singh, who wrote, "Hi bestie."

This is what Deepika Padukone posted:

In November last year, Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary in Europe. Sharing a mushy picture, the couple wrote, "5 of infinity." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about.

Deepika Padukone has a super busy schedule ahead. She will be seen in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She will also star in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She also had a cameo appearance in SRK's Jawan.