Deepika Padukone, In Goa For Work, Is Teasing Us About Her New Film

Actress Deepika Padukone is all set to start work on her new film. That's the Shakun Batra movie with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi we are talking about. Just a few days ago, Deepika was spotted at Mumbai's private airport, after which it was reported that she flew out to Goa for the film's shoot. In an Instagram story shared on Friday, Deepika shared an update about her film's schedule. Sharing a glimpse of the deep blue Goa sky, Deepika wrote "Three days to go", perhaps hinting at when the shoot will actually begin or some big reveal. Deepika also tagged her co-stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi to the Instagram story.

Here's what made to Deepika Padukone's Instagram story.

Deepika, who is known for making style statements at the airport, was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport last week, dressed in bright green. She had the mask on while travelling.

Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant's new film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Days after Deepika left for Goa, the filmmaker was also spotted flying out of Mumbai with his mother Hiroo Johar and the kids Roohi and Yash.

Directed by Shakun Batra, the new film with Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant will be a relationship drama and is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

Deepika will also be seen co-starring with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83, the release of which has been postponed. Ananya has Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter lined-up. Siddhant Chaturvedi has also just been roped in for Yash Raj Films' movie Bunty Aur Babli 2, in which he will share screen space with Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and newcomer Sharvari.