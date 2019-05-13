Deepika Padukone Gets Her 'Acting Chops' From Her Mother Ujjala Padukone. Here's Proof

Deepika photographed with Ujjala Padukone. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone has won the hearts of many fans for her acting prowess but seems like her source of inspiration is none other than her mother Ujjala Padukone (going by latest Instagram post). On the occasion of Mother's Day, several Bollywood celebrities shared special posts for their mothers on social media, but it was Deepika Padukone's post for her mother Ujjala Padukone that won our hearts. Deepika shared a goofy video on her Instagram profile, in which Ujjala Padukone could be seen holding a glass in her hand and mimicking a friend. In her post, Deepika stated that her "acting chops" (her words) could be attributed to her mother.

Deepika also tagged her mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani in her post and wrote: "Now we know where I get my acting chops from... To my friend, guide ,anchor, disciplinarian and role model. Happy Mother's Day."

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's post here:

Ujjala Padukone might be a social media recluse but she frequently makes appearances on her daughter's Instagram profile. Earlier this year, Deepika shared a lovely picture of herself along with her mother from the Sportstar Aces Awards and she captioned the post: "Trying to get her to smile... but she's such a natural."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat," co-starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, remains Deepika Padukone's last big release. The actress will next be seen in the Meghna Gulzar-directed Chhapaak, co-starring Vikrant Massey. Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The movie is slated to release on January 10 next year.

