Deepika Padukone, Draped In Gorgeous Saree For Ganesh Utsav, Offered Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja

Deepika Padukone at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja

Highlights Deepika Padukone was escorted to Lalbaugcha Raja with heavy security Deepika was stunning in a pale bronze saree After her darshan, Deepika waved goodbye to the paparazzi

Deepika Padukone celebrated Ganesh Utsav with a visit to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja on Wednesday evening. The 33-year-old actress arrived at the pandal with heavy security and was safely escorted inside as a sea of devotees gathered around her to get a glimpse of the actress. Deepika Padukone patiently made her way to the approximately 20-feet high Ganpati idol, with a contemporary theme - the theme for this year's Lalbaugcha Raja pandal celebrates Chandrayaan-2 launch. Deepika Padukone walked barefoot to the Ganpati idol and offered her prayers with folded hands. This is Deepika's first Ganeshotshav celebrations after her wedding to Ranveer Singh in November last year.

Deepika Padukone at Lalbaugcha Raja

Deepika Padukone was escorted by heavy security

Deepika Padukone at Lalbaugcha Raja

Deepika Padukone, known for always being put together, was gorgeous in a pale bronze saree, styled with a zero neck blouse and traditional danglers. After her darshan, Deepika bid adieu to the paparazzi with a priceless smile as she took off in her car.

Deepika Padukone at Lalbaugcha Raja

Deepika Padukone at Lalbaugcha Raja

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wrapped the UK schedule of the upcoming movie '83 recently and returned to Mumbai last week. Earlier on Wednesday, the couple were busy on the sets of the film that have been created in Mumbai. While Deepika left for Ganpati darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja, Ranveer stayed back on sets.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone also has Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak in the line-up, in which she features as acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She has a cameo in Ranveer Singh's '83, which releases on April 10 next year. '83 marks Deepika and Ranveer's first film together after their wedding.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.